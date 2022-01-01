Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve avocado rolls

HINOKI

363 Greenwich Ave, GREENWICH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
King Crab Avocado Roll$14.00
Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
More about HINOKI
Miku Sushi

68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King Crab Avocado Roll$17.00
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Miku Sushi

