Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

The Ginger Man - Greenwich

64 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Red grouper, avocado ranch, pico de gallo
More about The Ginger Man - Greenwich
Spicy fish Taco (2pcs) image

 

Canoe - Greenwich

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy fish Taco (2pcs)$12.00
Jalapeño old bay slaw, flour tortillas.
More about Canoe - Greenwich

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Steak Frites

California Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Angus Burgers

Bisque

Pies

Greek Salad

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston