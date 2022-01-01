Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Fish Tacos
Greenwich restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Ginger Man - Greenwich
64 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$14.00
Red grouper, avocado ranch, pico de gallo
More about The Ginger Man - Greenwich
Canoe - Greenwich
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Spicy fish Taco (2pcs)
$12.00
Jalapeño old bay slaw, flour tortillas.
More about Canoe - Greenwich
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Steak Frites
California Rolls
Chicken Wraps
Angus Burgers
Bisque
Pies
Greek Salad
Eggplant Parm
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1848 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1004 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston