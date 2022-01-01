Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Aux Delices - Greenwich

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili$14.99
Turkey, red beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, scallions, cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt & pepper
More about Aux Delices - Greenwich
Dartcor image

 

600 Steamboat Rd.

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili With Beans$5.50
Lean ground turkey, pinto beans, and spices make up this satisfying version of
a classic dish. A little bit of sweet and a little bit of heat makes this a perfect
balance of chili goodness. 16oz ct (dairy & gluten free)
More about 600 Steamboat Rd.

