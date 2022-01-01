Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
Country Fried Steak with Gravy$11.99
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
Country Fried Steak with Gravy$11.99
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

