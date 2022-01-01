Country fried steaks in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Country Fried Steak
|$11.99
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
|Country Fried Steak with Gravy
|$11.99
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Country Fried Steak
|$11.99
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
|Country Fried Steak with Gravy
|$11.99
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge