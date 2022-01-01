Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Cake
Groton restaurants that serve cake
Grille 92
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$1.25
More about Grille 92
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Chesters Barbecue
943 POQUONNOCK RD, Groton
Avg 4.5
(2086 reviews)
Sampler for 2
$41.00
Brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, 3 sides and CB
Texas Trinity
$31.00
Brisket, ribs, sausage, 2 sides and CB
2 Meat BBQ Dinner
$24.00
2 meat, 2 sides and CB
More about Chesters Barbecue
Browse other tasty dishes in Groton
Fish And Chips
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cheeseburgers
Pies
Cookies
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Groton to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston