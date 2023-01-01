Nachos in Hallandale
Hallandale restaurants that serve nachos
Don Lolo's
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Nachos Don Lolo's
|$9.99
Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera; topped with your choice of meat! Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
|Nachos Con Queso
|$6.99
|Nachos Supreme
|$8.99
Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
The Upper Deck Ale & Sports Grille
906 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach
|Mexican Nachos
|$14.00
Freshly made tortillas, melted white cheddar cheese, black bean, Pico de Gallo, green onion, black olives, corn, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole & Cojita cheese