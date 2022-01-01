Henrico sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Henrico

Shawarma Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Bistro

12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Shawarma$15.99
Thin slices of lamb and beef shawarma and Chicken Shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Lamb and Beef Shawarma$15.99
Thin slices of lamb and beef shawarma served on a plate with your choice of two sides
Kufta Lamb and beef$14.99
Charbroiled ground lamb and beef mixed with chopped onion on the skewer
More about Shawarma Bistro
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image

 

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon (gf)$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
Lunch Portion Oyster Platter (Fried Only)$15.00
6-7 Fried Oysters / two sides
House Salad (gf)$5.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons, with your choice of salad dressing
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Carytown Burgers & Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carytown Burgers & Fries

5404 Lakeside Ave, Henrico

Avg 4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$7.49
Impossible$12.49
Tots$3.84
More about Carytown Burgers & Fries
Buttermilk and Honey image

 

Buttermilk and Honey

12246 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Persuasion$12.00
korean fried chicken sauce, kimchi slaw, sesame seeds, spicy ranch
Chicken Tenders$11.00
jumbo tenders, choice of sauce and side item
The OG$13.00
lettuce, tomato, spicy honey, ranch, shaved pickle
More about Buttermilk and Honey

