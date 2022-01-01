Huevos rancheros in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street
3 Maria's Taqueria - 9503 B West Broad Street
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|#8 Huevos Rancheros
|$9.99
Three over easy eggs with homemade Ranchero sauce on the top served with rice beans and tortillas.
More about The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.95
sunny side up eggs, chorizo, avocado, corn tortillas, black beans, pico, white cheddar. Served w/ home fries. GF, VO
**VO - served w/ tofu scramble in place of eggs & chorizo.