Fajitas in Highland

Highland restaurants that serve fajitas

Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas$12.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.00
Fajita Shells$0.50
More about Dukes of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita$10.99
Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
More about The LIFT

