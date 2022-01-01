Hilliard American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hilliard
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|Popular items
|Baja Taco
|$4.00
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
*Gluten free
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.29
Pretzel sticks & beer cheese
|Nasty Burger
|$11.29
(eat it as it is prepared...no substitutions, thanks)
American & cheddar cheese, bacon,
sautéed mushrooms and a touch of
Nathan’s Nasty sauce
|Frank’s Pierogis
|$9.79
Potato & cheese pierogies with
sautéed onions, mushrooms & side
of sour cream