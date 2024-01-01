Tacos in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve tacos
La Tonalteca - Hockessin
700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin
|Original Tacos
|$12.99
Your choice of 4 crispy corn shell or 3 soft flour tortillas, and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and a side of pico de gallo. Served with rice or beans
|1 Taco
|$2.50
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.00
|Make You Own Taco
|$0.00
corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, fish OR shrimp with 2 toppings (extra toppings additional charge of .25¢
|Classic Taco Salad Bowl
|$12.00