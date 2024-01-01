Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hockessin

Go
Hockessin restaurants
Toast

Hockessin restaurants that serve nachos

Banner pic

 

Six Paupers Tavern - 7465 Lancaster Pike

7465 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS SMALL$13.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Six Paupers Tavern - 7465 Lancaster Pike
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream
Table Nachos$15.00
Homemade corn chips, oven-melted cheese, re-fried beans, lettuce,
guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream; steak,
chicken, chorizo or shrimp
Basic Nachos$0.00
Tortilla chips, melted cheese, and choice of beans, chicken, ground beef or shrimp
More about Mexican Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Hockessin

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Chimichangas

Enchiladas

Map

More near Hockessin to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (746 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (764 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston