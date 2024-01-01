Nachos in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve nachos
Six Paupers Tavern - 7465 Lancaster Pike
7465 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|NACHOS SMALL
|$13.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Super Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips, cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream
|Table Nachos
|$15.00
Homemade corn chips, oven-melted cheese, re-fried beans, lettuce,
guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream; steak,
chicken, chorizo or shrimp
|Basic Nachos
|$0.00
Tortilla chips, melted cheese, and choice of beans, chicken, ground beef or shrimp