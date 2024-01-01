Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve burritos

La Tonalteca - Hockessin

700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

Deluxe Burrito$14.49
Two burritos, one chicken and one ground beef, filled with beans and topped with our original burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
More about La Tonalteca - Hockessin
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
El Gran Burrito$14.00
Grilled beef, chicken, veggies or shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and corn; topped w/ cheese dip, green sauce and pico de gallo; served w/rice and beans.
Burrito SD$4.75
Rolled up flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, re-fried beans, grilled veggies, covered with mild tomato sauce
More about Mexican Table

