Quesadillas in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Tonalteca - Hockessin

700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reales Quesadilla$0.00
Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cheese and beans layered between two grilled flour tortillas, served with rice, sour cream and salad
More about La Tonalteca - Hockessin
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
La Gran Quesadilla$0.00
Chicken&Cheese quesadilla w/Rice$8.00
Bacon&Fig Quesadilla$19.00
Crispy apple wood smoked bacon, mission figs, caramelized onions, baby arugula, balsamic reduction, mozzarella and blue cheese
More about Mexican Table

