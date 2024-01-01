Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve short ribs

Redfire Grill & Steakhouse

400 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Mac 'n' Cheese$20.95
braised short rib, exotic mushrooms, truffle butter
More about Redfire Grill & Steakhouse
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Ribs Enchiladas$20.00
Spinach & Mushrooms/ Red garlic guajillo sauce/Melted Chihuahua cheese/ Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Sliced radishes/ Avocado/ Black beans.
Braised Short Ribs$24.00
boneless short rib / guajillo & chile arbol gravy / creamy polenta / spinach / orange-glazed carrots
More about Mexican Table

