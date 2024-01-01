Short ribs in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve short ribs
Redfire Grill & Steakhouse
400 Lantana Drive, Hockessin
|Short Rib Mac 'n' Cheese
|$20.95
braised short rib, exotic mushrooms, truffle butter
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Braised Short Ribs Enchiladas
|$20.00
Spinach & Mushrooms/ Red garlic guajillo sauce/Melted Chihuahua cheese/ Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Sliced radishes/ Avocado/ Black beans.
|Braised Short Ribs
|$24.00
boneless short rib / guajillo & chile arbol gravy / creamy polenta / spinach / orange-glazed carrots