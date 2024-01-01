Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Tonalteca - Hockessin

700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

TakeoutDelivery
Mexicanas Enchilada$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Ribs Enchiladas$20.00
Spinach & Mushrooms/ Red garlic guajillo sauce/Melted Chihuahua cheese/ Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Sliced radishes/ Avocado/ Black beans.
Enchiladas Del Mar$18.00
3 rolled up corn tortillas filled with shrimp, scallops, and crab
meat fondue; doused with green mole sauce and a
drizzle of sour cream. Side of rice and guac salad.
Enchiladas Poblanas$16.00
Three corn tortillas rolled around chicken or queso fresco cheese covered with homemade mole sauce -the classic mole from Puebla made w/three chiles, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, raisins, plantains, cinnamon, and natural chocolate- topped w/cheese and a swirl of sour cream; side of rice and guacamole salad.
