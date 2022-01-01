Bacon cheeseburgers in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$15.00
|Country Fried Bacon Burger
|$15.00
More about Pecan Creek Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Bacon Double Cheeseburger
|$10.99
2 third lb patties, 2 slices of American cheese and 3 slices of pecan smoked peppered bacon!
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Make it a basket of just the sandwich