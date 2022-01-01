Fish tacos in Energy Corridor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Energy Corridor restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$11.95
Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries
More about Urban American Kitchen
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$4.50
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Tony's Tex-Mex image

 

Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Coast Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Tony's Tex-Mex

