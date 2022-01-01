Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
Houston
/
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
French Fries
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve french fries
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
Avg 4.4
(1 review)
Side French Fries*
$3.85
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
5oz. of fries made with Kennebec potatoes, tossed in salt. Served with ketchup.
More about Karbach Brewing
