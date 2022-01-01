Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Washington Corridor

Go
Washington Corridor restaurants
Toast

Washington Corridor restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Kale Salad$10.99
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
56. Kale Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington Corridor

Chili

Veggie Tacos

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Nachos

Carne Asada

Salmon

Map

More near Washington Corridor to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston