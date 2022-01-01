Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.00
Italian sausage, tri colored peppers, onions, and rapini
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$8.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Greek dressing, Chips, Soda
Italian Sandwich Combo$10.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Greek dressing, Chips, Soda
More about Gus's Carryout

