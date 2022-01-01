Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coronado Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
LG Cobb Salad$38.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese. ( Feeds 10-15)
PT Cobb Salad$6.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese.
MD Cobb Salad$34.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese. ( Feeds 6-8)
More about Gus's Carryout
Item pic

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.50
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes. Comes with Choice of Dressing.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Chicken Pizza

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Caesar Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Howell to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston