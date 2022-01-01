Cobb salad in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve cobb salad
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Coronado Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|LG Cobb Salad
|$38.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese. ( Feeds 10-15)
|PT Cobb Salad
|$6.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese.
|MD Cobb Salad
|$34.99
Ham, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheese. ( Feeds 6-8)