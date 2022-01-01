Pies in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve pies
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Boss Pie
|$21.90
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Signature Seasoned Olive Oil.
More about Cleary's Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Snicker's Pie
|$6.50
THE BIG BLITZ~
The original pie that eats like a candy bar!
Large chunks of Snickers® bars, fudgy brownie, caramel, peanuts, and a tart cream cheese filling
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.99
Hearty ground beef, layered with vegetable casserole mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Then baked to perfection.