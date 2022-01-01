Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
LU Chicken Parmesan$13.95
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.
Chicken Parmesan$18.95
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.
More about Tomato Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Lasagna

Blt Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Clams

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Howell to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston