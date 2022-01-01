Chicken parmesan in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese
More about Tomato Brothers
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|LU Chicken Parmesan
|$13.95
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.95
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.