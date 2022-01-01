Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon & Cilantro Mahi Mahi$15.95
Cilantro Butter Poached Mahi-Mahi
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Plate$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Mahi Mahi Taco$3.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, slaw, and tartar sauce.
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi$18.99
Blackened Mahi Filet over Cheesy Grits & Veggies topped w/ Roasted Corn Salsa & Basil Oil
Hurricanes Bar & Grill

200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mango Tacos$13.99
w/ corn tortillas, blackened mahi mahi, fresno chili slaw, cilantro, tomato, avocado, mango salsa, habanero aioli
Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Taco$3.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
