Mahi mahi in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Lemon & Cilantro Mahi Mahi
|$15.95
Cilantro Butter Poached Mahi-Mahi
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Mahi Mahi Plate
|$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$3.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, slaw, and tartar sauce.
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Blackened Mahi
|$18.99
Blackened Mahi Filet over Cheesy Grits & Veggies topped w/ Roasted Corn Salsa & Basil Oil
Hurricanes Bar & Grill
200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach
|Mahi Mango Tacos
|$13.99
w/ corn tortillas, blackened mahi mahi, fresno chili slaw, cilantro, tomato, avocado, mango salsa, habanero aioli