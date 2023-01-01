Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
PLANT BASED SPICY CHICKEN CHUNKS (VEGAN) BURRITO$14.00
100% plant-based spicy soy chicken chunks, served in a Mission style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
More about Tommy Tacos
Item pic

 

Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street

212 East Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BURRITO$11.00
Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO$10.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
More about Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street

