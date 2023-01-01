Chicken burritos in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO
|$14.00
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
|PLANT BASED SPICY CHICKEN CHUNKS (VEGAN) BURRITO
|$14.00
100% plant-based spicy soy chicken chunks, served in a Mission style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street
212 East Main Street, Huntington
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$11.00
Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
|CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
|$10.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce