Lobsters in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville

873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King Lobster Roll$17.00
Inside: Lobster tail tempura , spicy tuna. Outside: Wrapped with soy paper
Lobster Tacos(3pcs)$12.00
Ceviche style Maine Lobster, mango salsa ,cilantro & jalapeno
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with shrimp & asparagus in a tomato cream sauce
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Vauxhall image

HAMBURGERS

Vauxhall

26 clinton Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Sandwich$34.00
Fresh Lobster Salad, Mixed Greens, Brioche Bun.
More about Vauxhall
Item pic

SUSHI

TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington

369 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
King Lobster Roll$17.00
Inside: Lobster tail tempura , spicy tuna. Outside: Wrapped with soy paper
Lobster Tacos(3pcs)$12.00
Ceviche style Maine lobster,mango salsa,cilantro & jalapeno
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington

