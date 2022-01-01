Lobsters in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve lobsters
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|King Lobster Roll
|$17.00
Inside: Lobster tail tempura , spicy tuna. Outside: Wrapped with soy paper
|Lobster Tacos(3pcs)
|$12.00
Ceviche style Maine Lobster, mango salsa ,cilantro & jalapeno
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
|Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with shrimp & asparagus in a tomato cream sauce
Vauxhall
26 clinton Ave, Huntington
|Lobster Sandwich
|$34.00
Fresh Lobster Salad, Mixed Greens, Brioche Bun.