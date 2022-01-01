Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Hutto

Hutto restaurants
Hutto restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julios Mexican Restaurant- Hutto

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas For 1$16.99
Only shrimp
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto

Takeout
Shrimp & Fajitas for 1$18.99
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp & Fajitas for 2$36.99
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
