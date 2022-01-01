Shrimp fajitas in Hutto
Julios Mexican Restaurant- Hutto
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto
|Shrimp Fajitas For 1
|$16.99
Only shrimp
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto
|Shrimp & Fajitas for 1
|$18.99
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
|Shrimp & Fajitas for 2
|$36.99
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.