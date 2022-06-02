Irvine Indian restaurants you'll love

Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken

A whole Mary’s chicken grilled on the bone, saffron and Meyer lemon marinade

Achari Gobhi

Roasted Chino Farm cauliflower with pickling spices

Alu Methi

Cal-Organic Farms baby potatoes with fenugreek

Cumin Rice

Aromatic basmati rice

Basil Garlic naan

Naan topped with fresh basil and garlic

Kachumber Salad

Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, spices

Hummus

Praveen’s original hummus that takes too long to make, organic chickpeas, tahini

Includes Warming Instructions

