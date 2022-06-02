Irvine Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Irvine
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Popular items
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
|Samosa (2)
|$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
|Dosa (V)
|$8.99
A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.
More about Maast Indian
SALADS
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Popular items
|Tandoori Paneer Burrito (vegetarian)
|$12.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese burrito with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
|Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
|Lamb Kheema Burrito
|$14.00
Ground Lamb cooked in spices with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Popular items
|Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken Meal 02/6/22 (For 2)
|$65.00
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s chicken grilled on the bone, saffron and Meyer lemon marinade
Achari Gobhi
Roasted Chino Farm cauliflower with pickling spices
Alu Methi
Cal-Organic Farms baby potatoes with fenugreek
Cumin Rice
Aromatic basmati rice
Basil Garlic naan
Naan topped with fresh basil and garlic
Kachumber Salad
Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, spices
Hummus
Praveen’s original hummus that takes too long to make, organic chickpeas, tahini
Includes Warming Instructions
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
|Large Mint Chutney
|$10.00
8oz. Made fresh every day. It goes on everything. There's no wrong way to use it