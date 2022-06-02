Irvine Indian restaurants you'll love

Southern Spice - Irvine image

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
Samosa (2)$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
Dosa (V)$8.99
A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tandoori Paneer Burrito (vegetarian)$12.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese burrito with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
Lamb Kheema Burrito$14.00
Ground Lamb cooked in spices with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
More about Maast Indian
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine image

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken Meal 02/6/22 (For 2)$65.00
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s chicken grilled on the bone, saffron and Meyer lemon marinade
Achari Gobhi
Roasted Chino Farm cauliflower with pickling spices
Alu Methi
Cal-Organic Farms baby potatoes with fenugreek
Cumin Rice
Aromatic basmati rice
Basil Garlic naan
Naan topped with fresh basil and garlic
Kachumber Salad
Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, spices
Hummus
Praveen’s original hummus that takes too long to make, organic chickpeas, tahini
Includes Warming Instructions
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
Large Mint Chutney$10.00
8oz. Made fresh every day. It goes on everything. There's no wrong way to use it
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

