Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Chocolate Croissants
Irvine restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Cup by Blue Hummingbird Coffee
385 Novel B3, Irvine
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.25
More about Cup by Blue Hummingbird Coffee
KRISP Fresh Living
2272 Michelson Dr #100, Irvine
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
pain au chocolat.
traditional dark chocolate croissants
More about KRISP Fresh Living
Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine
Stew
Tortilla Soup
Pepperoni Pizza
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Teriyaki
Pancakes
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
More near Irvine to explore
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(102 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(999 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1540 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston