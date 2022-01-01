Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)$14.99
Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix (House Favourite)
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Combo$13.25
Curry Chicken Entrée$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Desi Chicken curry bowl$15.00
Butter Chicken curry bowl$15.00
Chicken Korma curry bowl$15.00
More about Maast Indian
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Entrée$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
Curry Chicken Combo$13.25
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
Item pic

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dhansak Curry Meal 5/15/22 (For 2)$70.00
Chicken Dhansak
Free-range Jidori chicken breast and yellow lentils stewed in a mild curry
Falli Paneer
JR Organics green beans, homemade Indian cheese, vibrant roasted tomato sauce
Alu Chana
Organic chickpeas and JR Organics marble potatoes spiced with herbs and turmeric
Basmati Rice
Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Pudina Raita
Spiced whipped whole yogurt with mint
Desi Salad
Organic red onion salad
Includes Warming Instructions
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Chicken Katsu Curry image

 

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Curry$14.00
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Cream Udon$12.98
Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes$11.25
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
Thai Chicken Curry Pasta$11.95
Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots$11.25
Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
More about Thai Spice

