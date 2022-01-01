Cheeseburgers in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
with house fries and soda
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese.
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
|Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger
|$10.49
100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
|Grater Cheeseburger
|$9.99
100% Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Colby Jack cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.