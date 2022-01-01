Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Iselin
/
Iselin
/
French Fries
Iselin restaurants that serve french fries
Bikanervala Iselin
1538 Oaktree Road, Iselin
Avg 3.8
(899 reviews)
French Fries
$2.99
Thin strips deep fried potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper
More about Bikanervala Iselin
Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
More about Dartcor - 194 Wood Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Iselin
Quesadillas
Samosa
Naan
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Garlic Naan
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Iselin to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1696 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(532 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(881 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston