Chicken parmesan in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$13.50
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served over campanelle pasta Alfredo.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$13.25
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Kids Chicken Parmigiana$6.95
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.75
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Martin's Downtown

214 south state street, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$15.95
Fried chicken breast, jack cheese, topped with house made marinara, served over linguini with french bread & a side salad.
More about Martin's Downtown

