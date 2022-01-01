Chicken parmesan in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.50
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served over campanelle pasta Alfredo.
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.25
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
|Kids Chicken Parmigiana
|$6.95
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.75
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00