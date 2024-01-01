Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve lox

Bagels R Us - San Jose

11629 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel with Lox$10.75
More about Bagels R Us - San Jose
Item pic

 

Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD

3247 Beach BLVD, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Breakfast Sandwich$15.25
Toasted Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Tomato, Onion, and Capers
More about Blueberry Bakery - 3247 Beach BLVD
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Cream Cheese$16.00
*Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

