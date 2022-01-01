Mac and cheese in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$6.75
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.25
Corkscrew Pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Creamy Mac 'n Cheese
|$12.95
Cooked elbow macaroni in our famous homemade creamy cheese sauce, baked with Parmesan breadcrumbs
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
|Mac and Cheese, Salad, & Bread
|$7.50
Mac and Cheese (Corkscrew pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon), House or Caesar salad, and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.25
