Shrimp salad in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Avocado Salad$11.99
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
More about Fletcher's Pub
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Half Shrimp Avo Salad$11.00
Shrimp Avocado Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette and topped with grilled shrimp, diced avocados, and black bean and corn salsa. Garnished with cucumber, Cojita cheese, and cilantro.
More about University Roadhouse
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Avocado Salad$13.99
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
More about Fletcher's Pub

