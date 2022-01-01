Shrimp salad in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Shrimp Avocado Salad
|$11.99
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Half Shrimp Avo Salad
|$11.00
|Shrimp Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette and topped with grilled shrimp, diced avocados, and black bean and corn salsa. Garnished with cucumber, Cojita cheese, and cilantro.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Shrimp Avocado Salad
|$13.99
