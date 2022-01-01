Chips and salsa in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Barrio
Barrio
295 Water Street, Kent
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Flour Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street, Kent
|Esquites
|$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
|Taco Shrimp
|$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
|Pico de Gallo Guacamole
|$10.00
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, radishes. Comes with a side of chips