Quesadillas in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|QUESADILLA
|$8.95
The Only Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time) Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.95
White, Wheat, or Garlic Tortilla Loaded with your Choice of Cheese. Includes Dipping Sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)