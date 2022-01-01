Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

TakeoutDelivery
QUESADILLA$8.95
The Only Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time) Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
QUESADILLA
The ONLY Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time)
Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.95
White, Wheat, or Garlic Tortilla Loaded with your Choice of Cheese. Includes Dipping Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

425 Cherry Street, Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Quesadilla$10.00
Chorizo and chihuahua cheese
