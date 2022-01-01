Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Miso Soup
Kent restaurants that serve miso soup
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
Avg 4.4
(3212 reviews)
*Miso Soup
$3.00
Miso soup with wakame and tofu.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
Avg 4.3
(4405 reviews)
*Miso Soup
$3.00
Miso soup with wakame and tofu.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
