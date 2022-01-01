Sticky rice in Kirkland

One of Joey and Karma's wedding desserts was their favorite Mango Sticky Rice. Bringing this dessert into life and into a drink form. We did it again with pushing creativity further. The nice small grains of rice are excellent in this coconut milk and the small chunks of fresh mango might just make you want to do the dance.

This drink contain small amount of dairy. This is caffeine-free

Make it a float: add ice cream drop

