Garlic chicken in Kyle

Kyle restaurants
Kyle restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr

147 elmhurst dr, kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Creamy Garlic Chicken$19.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
Small Creamy Garlic Chicken$14.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
Creamy Garlic Chicken Calzone$13.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
More about Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr
Restaurant banner

 

Koy Chinese and Sushi

5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
# Chicken Garlic$11.50
More about Koy Chinese and Sushi

