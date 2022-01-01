Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
More about Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough
Grilled Chicken$7.00
Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strip Grilled$10.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Grilled Chicken Breast Family Size image

 

The Cottage La Jolla

7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Family Size$80.00
FAMILY SIZE – 4X
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled Da Le Ranch Chicken Breast, Spanish “Riceland” organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini)
Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled De La Ranch Pasture Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken, Spanish "Riceland" organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
More about The Cottage La Jolla
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
More about Wheat & Water
Grilled Chicken Bowl image

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.99
Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Buffalo Style or Hawaiian Style
Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas
Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Buffalo Style = Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shredded Carrots, Ranch Dressing and Green Onions
Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$14.99
Grilled Huli Huli Chicken, topped with Avocado Crema and Pineapple Jicama Slaw, served on an Italian Roll
More about Valley Farm Market La Jolla
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Pizza$19.00
More about Public House
Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.00
Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad$19.00
More about Candor

