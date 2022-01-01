Grilled chicken in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Kids Chicken Strip Grilled
|$10.95
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
The Cottage La Jolla
7702 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Breast Family Size
|$80.00
FAMILY SIZE – 4X
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled Da Le Ranch Chicken Breast, Spanish “Riceland” organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini)
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled De La Ranch Pasture Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken, Spanish "Riceland" organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Buffalo Style or Hawaiian Style
Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas
Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Buffalo Style = Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shredded Carrots, Ranch Dressing and Green Onions
Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$14.99
Grilled Huli Huli Chicken, topped with Avocado Crema and Pineapple Jicama Slaw, served on an Italian Roll