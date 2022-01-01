Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve french toast

Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pecan French Toast$13.00
More about Batch & Brine
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baguette French Toast$12.00
Organic egg and rich cream batter, griddled and served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. DAIRY CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM BATTER.
Kid's French Toast$10.00
Organic egg and rich cream batter, griddled and served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. DAIRY CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM BATTER.
Cinnamon French Toast$13.00
Semifreddi's cinnamon-brioche in organic egg and rich cream batter served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. CANNOT BE DAIRY FREE OR GLUTEN FREE.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

Map

