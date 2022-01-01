French toast in Lafayette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Banana Pecan French Toast
|$13.00
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Baguette French Toast
|$12.00
Organic egg and rich cream batter, griddled and served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. DAIRY CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM BATTER.
|Kid's French Toast
|$10.00
Organic egg and rich cream batter, griddled and served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. DAIRY CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM BATTER.
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$13.00
Semifreddi's cinnamon-brioche in organic egg and rich cream batter served with mascarpone cream and fruit compote. CANNOT BE DAIRY FREE OR GLUTEN FREE.