Prawns in Lafayette

More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Ebi Fry Curry (Prawns)
|$19.25
breaded prawns with tartar sauce
Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Prawn Louis
iceberg lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, beet, egg, olives
More about Social Bird
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Wild Prawns & Polenta
|$19.75
Grilled Wild Prawns (4) served in a Wild Mushroom Ragout and served with Organic Polenta on the side.
|Grilled Wild Prawns (4)
|$15.75
|Grilled Wild Prawn Romesco
|$15.75
(4) head off, peeled, just the tail on, Romesco sauce, herbed salsa verde
More about China Live | SF2BAY
China Live | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Prawns
|$36.00
|Sichuan Red Chili Prawns (gf)
|$35.00
Rice Lees, Bloomsdale Spinach
|Singapore Style Chicken Wings (Prawn Spice)
|$16.00