Prawns in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve prawns

B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ebi Fry Curry (Prawns)$19.25
breaded prawns with tartar sauce
Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Louis
iceberg lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, beet, egg, olives
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Prawns & Polenta$19.75
Grilled Wild Prawns (4) served in a Wild Mushroom Ragout and served with Organic Polenta on the side.
Grilled Wild Prawns (4)$15.75
Grilled Wild Prawn Romesco$15.75
(4) head off, peeled, just the tail on, Romesco sauce, herbed salsa verde
More about Social Bird
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Prawns$36.00
Sichuan Red Chili Prawns (gf)$35.00
Rice Lees, Bloomsdale Spinach
Singapore Style Chicken Wings (Prawn Spice)$16.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Masala Prawns$9.75
Handi Prawn Biryani$17.95
Coconut Prawns$18.50
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

