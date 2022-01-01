Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Chili Shrimp$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
Chili Lamb$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamarind Chili Shrimp (GF)$19.50
Wok-tossed chili tamarind shrimp with onions, garlic, cilantro.
Gluten-Free
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy-Thai Chili Noodles$19.00
Long noodles, organic chicken, flank steak, spicy chile-lime-garlic broth, basil, mint, cilantro, napa cabbage, and peanuts. PEANUTS, CHICKEN STOCK AND FISH SAUCE CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM SAUCE.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sichuan Red Chili Prawns (gf)$35.00
Rice Lees, Bloomsdale Spinach
Shandong Chicken 'Shui Jiao' Dumplings with Chili Broth$19.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz$5.25
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad (8oz)$6.95
gf, v
Chili Oil$8.50
8 oz jar
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paneer$15.95
Onion Lemon Chili$2.95
Chili Chicken$16.75
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

