Chili in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chili
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Garlic Chili Shrimp
|$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
|Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)
|$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
|Chili Lamb
|$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Tamarind Chili Shrimp (GF)
|$19.50
Wok-tossed chili tamarind shrimp with onions, garlic, cilantro.
Gluten-Free
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Spicy-Thai Chili Noodles
|$19.00
Long noodles, organic chicken, flank steak, spicy chile-lime-garlic broth, basil, mint, cilantro, napa cabbage, and peanuts. PEANUTS, CHICKEN STOCK AND FISH SAUCE CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM SAUCE.
China Live | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Sichuan Red Chili Prawns (gf)
|$35.00
Rice Lees, Bloomsdale Spinach
|Shandong Chicken 'Shui Jiao' Dumplings with Chili Broth
|$19.00
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz
|$5.25
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)
|$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad (8oz)
|$6.95
gf, v
|Chili Oil
|$8.50
8 oz jar