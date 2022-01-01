Chicken salad in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
|Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)
|$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
|Burmese Style Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Nashville Hot Chicken Chopped Salad
|$19.00
Chopped Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, White Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**
|Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free