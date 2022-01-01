Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
Burmese Style Chicken Salad$14.00
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Chopped Salad$19.00
Chopped Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, White Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
More about Batch & Brine
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
shaved, roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, spinach, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg with mustard shallot vinaigrette
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
**Some of our locations are temporarily out of eggs, so this item may be excluded from your salad due to availability**
Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Swad Indian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Indian Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Rasgulla

Chopped Salad

Calamari

Mussels

Noodle Soup

Steak Bowls

Vegetarian Sandwiches

French Toast

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston