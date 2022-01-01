Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve steak frites

Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Frites$22.00
Classic French bistro-style steak with herb butter and jus, served with french fries
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites image

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites$34.00
Soy-Tahini rubbed Brandt beef prime Bavette Steak grilled, served with an arugula salad and our hand cut Kennebec fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley, with chimichurri sauce served on the side.
More about Social Bird

