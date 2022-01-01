Steak frites in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve steak frites
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Grilled Steak Frites
|$22.00
Classic French bistro-style steak with herb butter and jus, served with french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites
|$34.00
Soy-Tahini rubbed Brandt beef prime Bavette Steak grilled, served with an arugula salad and our hand cut Kennebec fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley, with chimichurri sauce served on the side.