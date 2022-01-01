Rice noodles in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about China Moon - Laguna Niguel
China Moon - Laguna Niguel
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Taiwanese Rice Noodles
|$11.50
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage and green onion
More about Asian Kitchen
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Taiwanese Rice Noodles
|$14.25
Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, or veggies, stir fried with rice noodles in our white sauce. (Gluten Free)
|Singapore Rice Noodles
|$14.95
Shrimp, BBQ pork, and vegetables tossed in spicy yellow curry powders. (Spicy)
|Shrimp Rice Noodle Rolls (Ha Cheung)
|$6.25
Shrimp rolled within a luscious rice noodle blanket, steamed and served with a sweeter soy sauce poured over all three rolls. (3 Rolls)