Curry chicken in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel restaurants
Laguna Niguel restaurants that serve curry chicken

Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel

Takeout
Curry: Chicken Saag (G,N)$15.00
Grilled chicken in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.
Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)$15.00
Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.
More about Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy

28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Chicken Curry$13.95
Dark with Bones Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Coconut Cream, Lemongrass in Yellow Curry Flavored, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette, or Rice Noodle of your Choice)
More about ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$14.50
A mild yellow curry with snow peas, carrots, white onions and white meat chicken
More about China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA

